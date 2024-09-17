Maharashtra: Activist Jarange Patil On Hunger Strike For The 6th Time

ANI

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil is set to resume his indefinite fast – the sixth in a year – starting at midnight on Monday, demanding the classification of the community as Kunbis under the OBC category.

Addressing reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, Jarange-Patil demanded the government implement the historical gazettes of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Bombay Presidency and Satara Sansthan, which he claimed recognised Marathas as Kunbis.

“I have no choice but to fast unto death for these demands. I have no option but to ensure the defeat of candidates of the ruling parties in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

Jarange reiterated his allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

“Fadnavis is creating obstacles in granting reservation to the Maratha community. Bhujbal is inciting riots in the state at Fadnavis' behest by instigating OBCs against Maratha reservation,” he alleged.

Jarange extended his support to the Dhangar community demanding inclusion in the ST category.

Jarange had earlier staged hunger strikes on August 29 and October 25 last year, and February 10, June 4, and July 20, 2024.

The hunger strikes galvanised the Maratha community, forcing the state government to provide a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The reservation declared under the socially and educationally backward category was, however, rejected by Jarange.

Meanwhile, OBC quota activist Navnath Waghmare has warned of launching a hunger strike from Tuesday if Jarange-Patil resorts to fast.

Waghmare has accused Jarange of creating “drama” in the name of the fast.

Waghmare and his associate Laxman Hake are against granting the reservation to Marathas under the OBC category.