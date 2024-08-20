‘Fadnavis Blocking Maratha Reservation Efforts?’: Jarange Patil Alleges, CM Eknath Shinde Responds

Manoj Jarange-Patil (left) CM Eknath Shinde (right) | File pic

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has made serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is willing to grant various demands, including reservations, Fadnavis is obstructing these efforts. In response to these allegations, Fadnavis stated that only Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can adequately address the issue. Fadnavis asserted that if Shinde confirms these allegations, he would resign from politics.

Following Fadnavis' response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Shinde emphasized Fadnavis' crucial role in the Maratha reservation process and confirmed that Fadnavis was instrumental in providing 10% reservation to the Maratha community. Shinde also mentioned that during the process, they had met with Ajit Pawar to discuss the reservation, and Fadnavis played a significant role in the decision-making. He denied that Fadnavis had acted against the interests of the Maratha community, labeling Jarange Patil's claims as false and stating that such narratives are incorrect and unfounded.

Shinde also clarified that the reservation given to the Maratha community would not affect the reservation of other communities, including OBCs, and reaffirmed their commitment to this stance.

Devendra Fadnavis addressed the controversy by expressing his admiration for Manoj Jarange Patil but asserted that all state powers lie with the Chief Minister. He emphasized that any decisions regarding reservations or other matters are made by the Chief Minister, and he (Fadnavis) supports Shinde fully. Fadnavis reiterated that if Shinde confirms that he had obstructed any decisions related to Maratha reservation, he would resign from his position and retire from politics. Fadnavis underlined that any decisions made regarding Maratha reservations were either by him or by Shinde, and he remains firmly behind Shinde.

State Congress President Nana Patole weighed in, claiming that there is substance in Jarange Patil's statement. "During the Congress regime, then-CM Prithviraj Chavan appointed a Rane Commission and granted reservation to the Maratha community, but close associates of Fadnavis went to court to oppose it. Former Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni once alleged that Fadnavis directed him not to argue on behalf of the Marathas in court. Additionally, Gunaratan Sadavarte, a close associate of Fadnavis, also went to court to oppose Maratha reservation. Therefore, DCM Fadnavis' statements are untrue," Patole said.

He further alleged that the BJP is working on a "divide and rule" strategy. "The BJP wants to keep the Maratha issue alive. While Fadnavis appointed the Gaikwad Commission, the Supreme Court later criticized its report. The Maratha reservation bill passed during Fadnavis' regime did not hold up in court. The BJP is unfairly blaming opposition parties despite their full support for the reservation issue," Patole added.