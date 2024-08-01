Jarange Patil Criticises Both Ruling And Opposition Parties For Neglecting Maratha Community

Manoj Jarange-Patil | PTI

Marathas will teach lessons to both the ruling parties and the opposition parties. No one has done anything for Marathas in the last 70 years. Both alliances will call for meetings but no one will do anything; both alliances want to destroy the Maratha community, said Jarange Patil.

"Marathas are not interested in staying in the parties they are currently supporting. Now, the fight is in the hands of the common man. The Maratha community should not take tension. Darekar, after taking instructions from Fadnavis, has consolidated 12-13 Maratha groups. Instead of supporting Marathas, they have been given the task to only shout," he continued.

"I will tear down the curtain. Meetings were held in places like Dombivali, Mahim, and Malabar Hill. I will reveal who was present in these meetings, including MLAs," said Jarange Patil.

"Fadnavis wants to instigate a fight among Marathas. Everything will be exposed in the next two to three days. What opposition parties said, we will see. Everyone knew about it, so why did you send Marathas to the doorsteps of opposition parties?" Jarange asked.

In a sensational revelation, Jarange alleged, "OBCs don't take a stand against each other, but Marathas were told to speak against each other. That should not happen. We Marathas shouldn't fall prey to this trap," appealed Jarange Patil.

"Fadnavis and Darekar will not pull you out of trouble. I appeal to you not to listen to them," said Jarange Patil.

"Fadnavis laid a trap using the hand of Darekar," alleged Jarange. He also appealed to Marathas not to participate in the agitation organized by the ruling parties.