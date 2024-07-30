Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Celebrates Former Kannad MLA Nitin Patil's Entry Into NCP (AP) Amid Ongoing Defections

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar went out of the way on Monday to announce his happiness on social media as former MLA from Kannad constituency Nitin Patil entered the NCP (AP) at a ceremony along with his supporters at the party chief's official residence in Mumbai.

It is clear that Pawar wanted to drive this point in a big way against the backdrop of many defections that have happened in the past few weeks from his party to Sharad Pawar's NCP. Both factions of the NCP are now engaged in attracting leaders from the other side which has caused an unprecedented wave of defections especially in the politically active Western Maharashtra region.

“We are so happy that senior activists like Nitin Patil are showing trust in our party. We are working day and night to bring the people and leaders like him to the party fold and add value to our organisation,” Ajit Pawar said at the event.

About The Joining Of The Party Chief In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Ajit Gavhane

This comes just over a week after his party chief in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Ajit Gavhane left the party to join NCP (SP) along with 28 of Pawar Juniors' trusted activists, including two former mayors of the civic body and several former municipal corporators. Many leaders feel that in seat-sharing with the BJP, their chances of getting a candidature in the upcoming assembly polls are lower. This is one of the factors that is prompting them to cross sides.

“We can see that the BJP in the past few years has been very aggressive in the PCMC. But they have totally ignored people-centric development in the city. We find it very difficult to work with the party in the Mahayuti now. We think we should work under Sharad Pawar's guidance,” Gavhane said.

Buzz About NCP (AP) MLA Chetan Tupe Leaving Ajit Pawar's Leadership

On Monday there was a buzz in social media about how NCP (AP) MLA Chetan Tupe has almost left Ajit Pawar's leadership to join Sharad Pawar's group. Tupe has been very influential in the eastern part of Pune. He was seen attending an event with Sharad Pawar on stage. However, Tupe denied the rumours and made it clear that there was no such possibility.

NCP youth wing leader Pradeep Deshmukh told media that Tupe had no plans to change sides. “It was a public event where Tupe attended as he was invited as local MLA,” Deshmukh said.

A few weeks earlier senior BJP leader and former MP Suryakanta Patil left the BJP to return to Sharad Pawar's party. She claimed that she was inactive in the past 10 years but now wants to get active in the Marathwada region.

“I have always done my best working under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. About 10 years ago I changed parties but I feel it is time to get active again,” Suryakanta said.

Speculation Of Switchover In The Air

In the past few weeks, MLAs like Narhari Zirwal and many others not attending the NCP meetings have raised speculation of switchover. There is also confusion about how many activists and leaders are in touch with leaders of both factions giving both sides the impression that they are on their side. The confusion because of rumours and buzz created by social media is likely to go on for a few weeks till a clearer picture emerges about the seat-sharing formula.