Nashik News: NCP Ajit Pawar Group Claims 12 Seats in District for Assembly Elections; Malgaon Sarpanch Disqualified Due to Third Child And More

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

The NCP Ajit Pawar group has claimed 12 seats in Nashik district, including Nashik Central and Nashik West constituencies, for the assembly elections. The party's state president, Sunil Tatkare, was approached by the workers for these constituencies. Therefore, there is a possibility of confusion due to the allocation of seats in the grand coalition after the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Tatkare reviewed the preparations in the district on Sunday (28th) in connection with the upcoming assembly elections. On this occasion, the activists demanded that NCP should contest the existing 6 seats in Central, West, Baglan, Chandwad, Deola, Igatpuri, and Nandgaon constituencies in the city. Considering the demands of the activists, Tatkare said that as a grand alliance, we will face the elections together. Therefore, he gave the message to the workers to propagate the government schemes among the people.

Tatkare said, Ajit Pawar has done the job of bringing the Mahavikas Aghadi government to the ground by announcing various schemes. He has tried to achieve financial balance. Schemes worth ₹1 lakh crore were launched for various sectors including farmers, women, students, and youth. He advised the office bearers and workers to work vigorously to ensure that the NCP can get maximum success in the elections while delivering these schemes to the common people.

On this occasion, the party's Mumbai President Sameer Bhujbal, NCP's Rupali Chakankar, Youth Regional President Suraj Chavan, Party's City President Ranjan Thackeray, District President Ravindra Pagar, MLAs Manik Kokate and Dilip Bankar, former MP Devidas Pingle, former MLAs Apoorva Hire, Shivram Jhole, and Jaywant Jadhav along with other officials and activists were present.

Malgaon Sarpanch Disqualified Due to Third Child

Additional Collector Devdutt Kekan has disqualified Rajendra Mohite, the current Sarpanch of Malgaon Gram Panchayat, for the rest of his term due to having a third child, causing a stir in the village.

Ravindra Ushi and Sopan Salunke filed a petition with Additional Collector Kekan, demanding the cancellation of Mohite's membership on these grounds. The petition was heard, with Advocate C. D. Pardeshi representing the complainants and Advocate M. D. Hire representing Sarpanch Mohite. Both sides presented their arguments before Kekan, who ultimately ruled in favor of disqualification.

Sub standard Fertilizer Production Uncovered in Vilholi

A case has been registered against two individuals for manufacturing bogus fertilizers using chemicals in two villages of Vilholi in Nashik. The Agricultural department and Nashik Taluka Police seized goods worth Rs. 22 lakh from the suspects, including sub standard fertilizers and chemicals.

Fertilizer Inspector Dr. Jagan Suryavanshi filed a complaint, leading to fraud charges against Ankush alias Gorakh Pawar (resident of Thane) and Prakash Gangadhar More (44, resident of Ambad) at Nashik Taluka Police Station.

Vikas Patil, director of the state's quality control department, received a complaint regarding bogus fertilizer production in the district. Following his instructions, a team led by Nashik Divisional Agriculture Director Ravi Shankar Chalwade and District Agriculture Superintendent Vivek Sonwane informed the taluka police. With police assistance, the Agriculture Department raided two farms in Vilholi. The raids revealed unauthorised operations and the presence of chemicals and substances used for producing fake fertilizers. Goods worth Rs. 22 lakh were seized, and suspect Prakash More was arrested.

A case has been registered against the suspects under charges of defrauding farmers and the government, along with violations of the Fertilizer Control Order, Essential Commodities Act, and Environment Protection Act. Police Inspector Satyajit Amle is conducting further investigations.

Pragati panel wins KVN Naik elections

The five-year elections of the Krantiveer VN Naik Education Institute, a significant educational institution in the district, have resulted in a mix of victories for different panels. The Pragati panel, led by Tanaji Jaibhave and Hemant Dhatrak, won 23 out of 29 seats. The Parivartan panel, led by Kondajimama Awad, secured 6 seats.

Despite winning fewer seats, the Parivartan panel's candidates were elected as president and vice president of the organisation, with Kondajimama Awad as president and Uday Ghuge as vice president. Hemant Dhatrak and Digambar Gite from the Pragati panel were elected as general secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

The Krantiveer Panel, led by Pandharinath Thore, and the Nav Urja Panel, led by Manoj Burkule and Abhijit Dighole, did not win any seats. Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, along with the ruling director and president, was also defeated in this election.

A total of 118 candidates contested for 29 seats, with the election held across four panels for the first time. The voter turnout was 82%. With the announcement of the results, the curiosity surrounding the outcome has come to an end.