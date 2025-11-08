Maharashtra: Traditional Fishermen Mark ‘Black Day’, Protest EEZ Fisheries Rules Allowing Corporate Trawlers Into Indian Seas

Fishermen observed November 4 as a 'Black Day' in protest against the recently notified 'Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025'. | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Fishermen observed November 4 as a 'Black Day' in protest against the recently notified 'Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025', which traditional fishing industry said has opened the Indian seas to big corporates and industrial trawlers.

Fishermen Say Government Has Sold Out to Corporates

The rules will be 'the beginning of the destruction of traditional fisheries', the he Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti said, accusing the government of attacking the livelihoods of lakhs of small-scale and traditional fishermen.

“These rules have legalised corporate intrusion into our seas,” said Devendra Damodar Tandel, president of the Samiti. “While the government has fully accommodated the interests of the rich, it has completely ignored the 22 detailed suggestions submitted by traditional fisherfolk during consultations. Not a single one has been accepted. This notification pushes our communities into darkness.”

Tandel added, “The government has turned its back on our rights, our emotions, and the way of life that our ancestors have sustained for generations. This law gives unrestrained freedom to big fishing vessels and destroys the existence of small fishermen.”

Fishers Submit Memo Seeking Amendments to New Rules

Bernard D’Mello, working president of the samiti, informed that on November 5, a memorandum was submitted to the central government, demanding strict enforcement of the state’s fishing ban period and the immediate issuance of a circular to curb illegal practices such as purse seine fishing.

The samiti has also demanded urgent amendments to the 4 November notification to include the 22 recommendations made by traditional fishermen and to issue a revised and just notification that ensures equity and sustainability in India’s fisheries.

Fishers Warn of Nationwide Stir if Rules Not Amended

“If the central government does not withdraw or amend this unjust and unsustainable notification, traditional fishermen across India will launch a nationwide protest,” warned Sanjay Koli, general secretary of the samiti. “We will burn copies of this notification along every coastal district. This is not just a protest — it is a fight for our survival.”

The samiti further announced that coordination has already begun with traditional fishermen’s organisations from all 11 coastal states, and a nationwide agitation programme will soon be declared.

