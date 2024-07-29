Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Others Celebrate Manu Bhaker’s Landmark Paris 2024 Olympic Achievement

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and others on Sunday extended congratulations to shooter Manu Bhaker for winning a historic bronze in the 10-m air pistol event in the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Leaders Congratulate Manu Bhaker On Her Victory

Shinde said that her accomplishment would inspire other Indian athletes to excel and contribute to a medal rush for the country.

Congratulating Bhaker, Ajit Pawar emphasised thatt her bronze medal marks a promising start and raises the hopes of the nation. Pawar expressed his belief that Indian athletes will win even more medals in the future, with a significant contribution expected from Maharashtra.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode also congratulated Bhaker. Bansode expressed hope that Bhaker’s success would boost the morale of athletes from Maharashtra and India, encouraging them to secure more medals in various sports at the Paris Olympics.