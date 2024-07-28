Marathwada News: Sharad Pawar Plans Strategy for Assembly Polls; Jayant Patil Says 'People Fed Up of BJP’s False Assurances' | File Photos

After the overwhelming success to Mahavikas Aghadi in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) started preparing strategies for the upcoming assembly polls. Pawar attended six programmes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday and Saturday. He met the aspiring candidates and also laid stress on social engineering.

After the Lok Sabha election, Pawar came to the city on Friday for the first time. Thousands of his followers were present at the Chikalthana Airport to receive him.

Pawar arrived in the city on Friday evening and after attending various programmes in the city, he left for Pune on Saturday evening. At the age of 84, Pawar’s enthusiasm had encouraged the youngsters. The programmes he attended were of the literary, social and political natures. He interacted with the party workers and laid tress on the unification of the Mahvikas Aghadi. He also met with the leaders of the allies of the Aghadi. He felicitated Congress MP won from the Jalna constituency Dr Kalyan Kale in one of the functions. Congress activists along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) activists. Similarly, he also tried to fabric social engineering by meeting the leaders of various religious communities.

Several aspirants met Pawar and showed willingness for contesting the assembly polls, but Pawar did not give any assurance to any of them. He said that he will conduct similar meetings in 25 assembly constituencies in Marathwada, Vidharbha and Khandesh and will take a review of the political situation.

Jayant Patil Says 'People Fed Up of BJP’s False Assurances'

State President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) Jayant Patil criticized BJP stating that people are fed up of the false and misleading announcements and the negative politics.

He was addressing a meeting of the NCP activists during the Samvad Yatra at Parbhani on Saturday. Patil said, "Whether it is the Lok Sabha or assembly election, BJP always plays negative politics and it want to destroy all the other political parties. It has done the sin of destroying the political parties of Sharad Pawar and Late Balasaheb Thackeray."

People are fed up of this dirty politics and BJP will pay for it in the upcoming assembly elections, he added.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) is getting stronger in the state and a review is being taken by organising meetings with the party workers in every district. Efforts are being taken that NCP will contest on maximum seats through the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance.

Former District President and former MLA Adv Vijay Gavhane said that Mahayuti is spreading castism among the people and BJP is nurturing the castiest ideology. However, people have rejected this strategy. People of Parbhani and the entire state are supporting the development attitude of the Aghadi.

State general secretary Basavraj Patil, Sitaram Ghandat, Vijay Bhavale, Vyankatrao Kadam, Bhimrao Hattiambare, Ajay Gavhane, Kiran Sontakke, Jaker Lala, Manisha Kendre and others were present.