Indore: Youth From Pune Hurt After His Car Rammed Into City Bus Stop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Pune got injured after his car rammed into a city bus stop in Rau area when the driver lost control of steering on Sunday morning.

It is said that the youth along with his two friends was going to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain when the accident occurred.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the incident took place at the city bus stop near the Emerald Heights International School around 8 am.



According to information, the injured has been identified as Sujal Mathane, 26 years old, a resident of Pune. He, along with his two friends, was going to Ujjain when the driver lost his control on the steering wheel and the car rammed into the bus stop injuring Sujal and his friends.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sujal was sitting on the seat next to the driver seat and he received injury on his face after being hit with the idol installed in the car's dashboard while his friends received minor injuries.

The police are recording the statements of all the three youths to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.