Indore: One Student Dies, Two Injured After Road Accident In Vijay Nagar Area; Cops Launch Probe | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three engineering students met with a road accident resulting in the immediate death of one, while two others were injured under Vijay nagar police station limit late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Satya Sai Square around 2 Am when they were returning to their places. They were rushed to the hospital where one was declared brought dead while two are receiving treatment at present.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manas Patidar (18), a resident of Mandleshwar.

Came to city for studies

His companions, Sujal Patidar of Mandaleswar and Sujal Rai of Umaria, were injured. All three were living in Bholaram Ustad Marg area and were pursuing B.Tech from a private college in the city.

The police found the students’ bike near the divider and the students lying on the road in a pool of blood.

It could not be ascertained yet whether the bike was hit by another vehicle or it was slipped due to the rains.

Only son of parents

Manas was the only son of his parents. His father is a farmer and Manas had a sister.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred and sent the body for autopsy examination.