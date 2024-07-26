 Indore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator Machines, Raise Slogans
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator Machines, Raise Slogans

Indore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator Machines, Raise Slogans

The demolition, conducted by the administration and municipal corporation, led to a significant backlash from local residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore’s Justice Nagar Extension area staged protest as the district administration demolished over 100 houses constructed on illegal land on Friday. Enraged, locals blocked the excavator machines and raised slogans against the municipal and police authorities.

Read Also
‘Mera Mohalla, Mera Chauraha’: MLA Mahendra Hardia, Residents Manage Traffic At Pipliyahana...
article-image

According to information, the operation began early in the morning near Radisson Square, where police and municipal teams arrived with heavy equipment. Prior to the demolition, a large group of residents, including women, children, and the elderly, gathered to protest. They blocked the machinery and raised slogans, voicing their opposition to the action.

The demolition was carried out under a court order. ADM Ghanashyam Dhangar stated that about 150 buildings were involved, with action taken against those without a stay order.

Approximately 97 buildings had a stay order, and their demolition was not included in this operation.

Read Also
VIDEO: From Feeding Gulab Jamuns To Donkeys To Taking Out Funeral Rally Of Living Person, Check Out...
article-image

Many residents, who had been living in the area for 10-12 years and had invested heavily in their homes, expressed frustration. They argued they had proper documents and had taken loans to build their houses. They requested more time and reconsideration of the demolition.

The land where the colony was built belonged to Shri Ram Builders, who had sought court intervention to remove illegal structures. The court's order followed a long-standing legal dispute of over 21 years.

Before the demolition, residents were given time to remove their belongings, which they had to leave in the open.

The destruction of their homes and possessions caused significant distress among the affected families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator...

Indore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore: 86 Bottles Of Imported Liquor Seized From Auto Rickshaw Driver's Place

Indore: 86 Bottles Of Imported Liquor Seized From Auto Rickshaw Driver's Place

MP Weather Update: Incessant Rains Lash Bhopal, Vidisha & Nearby Districts; High Alert Sounded

MP Weather Update: Incessant Rains Lash Bhopal, Vidisha & Nearby Districts; High Alert Sounded

‘Mera Mohalla, Mera Chauraha’: MLA Mahendra Hardia, Residents Manage Traffic At Pipliyahana...

‘Mera Mohalla, Mera Chauraha’: MLA Mahendra Hardia, Residents Manage Traffic At Pipliyahana...