Indore: Over 100 Houses Demolished In Justice Nagar Extension Area; Angry Residents Block Excavator Machines, Raise Slogans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore’s Justice Nagar Extension area staged protest as the district administration demolished over 100 houses constructed on illegal land on Friday. Enraged, locals blocked the excavator machines and raised slogans against the municipal and police authorities.

According to information, the operation began early in the morning near Radisson Square, where police and municipal teams arrived with heavy equipment. Prior to the demolition, a large group of residents, including women, children, and the elderly, gathered to protest. They blocked the machinery and raised slogans, voicing their opposition to the action.

The demolition was carried out under a court order. ADM Ghanashyam Dhangar stated that about 150 buildings were involved, with action taken against those without a stay order.

Approximately 97 buildings had a stay order, and their demolition was not included in this operation.

Many residents, who had been living in the area for 10-12 years and had invested heavily in their homes, expressed frustration. They argued they had proper documents and had taken loans to build their houses. They requested more time and reconsideration of the demolition.

The land where the colony was built belonged to Shri Ram Builders, who had sought court intervention to remove illegal structures. The court's order followed a long-standing legal dispute of over 21 years.

Before the demolition, residents were given time to remove their belongings, which they had to leave in the open.

The destruction of their homes and possessions caused significant distress among the affected families.