‘Mera Mohalla, Mera Chauraha’: MLA Mahendra Hardia, Residents Manage Traffic At Pipliyahana Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make city traffic smooth, safe and pleasant, DCP (Traffic Management) Arvind Tiwari has launched ‘Mera Mohalla, Mera Chauraha’ campaign to provide participation of citizens in managing traffic in the city. In the presence of MLA Mahendra Hardia, DCP Tiwari, Additional DCP Sushil Kumar Tiwari, ACP (traffic zone 2) Manoj Kumar Khatri and citizens motivated commuters to follow traffic rules and provided their cooperation by creating traffic awareness in the city on Thursday.

Drivers/riders who wear helmets and seat belts were motivated by the MLA and officials and commuters who were not wearing helmets and seat belts were told about their importance. Everyone made the commuters follow the stop line at red light. Citizens along with police officials created awareness among commuters during 6 pm to 8 pm.

Several officials and dignitaries attended the campaign

During the campaign, MLA Hardia, Mandal president Dipesh Palvia Jain, councillor corporator Pranav Mandal, corporator Rajiv Jain, Kailash Joshi, Santosh Narwaria, Ashwin Chaudhary, Shyam Shinde, Sajal Soni, Bherulal Joshi, Vishwajeet Chauhan, Arvind Nikam, Sanjay Thakur, Laxmi Nigote, Mamta Jain and others along with traffic police inspector Rajesh Barwal and traffic police staff were also present at Pipliyahana for traffic management.