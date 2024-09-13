Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of Shielding NCP Leaders

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: In a sensational revelation, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh alleged that Cabinet Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde are helping former NCP leader Sunil Kedar and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

“Walse-Patil is deliberately delaying the recovery of Rs 1,440 crore from Kedar, who was convicted by a Nagpur court in the Nagpur Zila Co-operative Bank scam and sentenced to five years of imprisonment. My request to Walse-Patil is that he should not delay the process. Kedar is citing technical and judicial reasons to stall the recovery,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, while slamming Munde, said, “Munde on September 12 cancelled a meeting with the oranges and sweet lime growing farmers. They lost their crops in heavy rain and were demanding compensation from the government. I strongly believe that Munde is ignoring the issues of Vidarbha farmers on the direction of NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh.”

Both these NCP leaders have good relations with Kedar and Anil Deshmukh, therefore they are overlooking the issues of the Vidarbha farmers, alleged Deshmukh.

NCP (AP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan said, “Ashish Deshmukh has a background of making allegations on alliance party leaders. If he wants to win the election he must meet the people and understand their problems.”