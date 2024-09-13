 Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of Shielding NCP Leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of Shielding NCP Leaders

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of Shielding NCP Leaders

In a sensational revelation, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh alleged that Cabinet Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde are helping former NCP leader Sunil Kedar and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: In a sensational revelation, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh alleged that Cabinet Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde are helping former NCP leader Sunil Kedar and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

“Walse-Patil is deliberately delaying the recovery of Rs 1,440 crore from Kedar, who was convicted by a Nagpur court in the Nagpur Zila Co-operative Bank scam and sentenced to five years of imprisonment. My request to Walse-Patil is that he should not delay the process. Kedar is citing technical and judicial reasons to stall the recovery,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, while slamming Munde, said, “Munde on September 12 cancelled a meeting with the oranges and sweet lime growing farmers. They lost their crops in heavy rain and were demanding compensation from the government. I strongly believe that Munde is ignoring the issues of Vidarbha farmers on the direction of NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh.”

Both these NCP leaders have good relations with Kedar and Anil Deshmukh, therefore they are overlooking the issues of the Vidarbha farmers, alleged Deshmukh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust
Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85 Lakh Fraud Using Forged Cheques
Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85 Lakh Fraud Using Forged Cheques
WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2
WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ending 15-Yr Old Feud, INLD Joins Hands With HLP In Sirsa
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ending 15-Yr Old Feud, INLD Joins Hands With HLP In Sirsa
Read Also
Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Criticises Mahayuti Government For Infighting Over 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme,...
article-image

NCP (AP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan said, “Ashish Deshmukh has a background of making allegations on alliance party leaders. If he wants to win the election he must meet the people and understand their problems.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust

Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust

Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85...

Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85...

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of...

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh Accuses Ministers Dilip Walse-Patil And Dhananjay Munde Of...

Mumbai: Central & Western Railways Announce Special Late- Night Trains To Help Devotees During...

Mumbai: Central & Western Railways Announce Special Late- Night Trains To Help Devotees During...

Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Criticises Mahayuti Government For Infighting Over 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme,...

Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Criticises Mahayuti Government For Infighting Over 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme,...