 Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Criticises Mahayuti Government For Infighting Over 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme, Calls It 'Politics Over Priceless Relationship'
NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule targeted the Mahayuti government over infighting in the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She said that the relationship between brother and sister is priceless. Relations can't be made in Rs 1500.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Supriya Sule criticizes Mahayuti government during a speech at Tasgaon, Sangli | X

Mumbai: NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule targeted the Mahayuti government over infighting in the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She said that the relationship between brother and sister is priceless. Relations can't be made in Rs 1500.

There is infighting among the NCP and Shivsena to take the credit of the Ladki Bahin Scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde disappeared from the NCP party advertisement. 'Dadacha wada' and 'Dadachi Ladki Bahin Scheme' slogans were projected by the NCP. Shiv Sena ministers also raised objections in the cabinet meeting about it.

Moreover, BJP also projected DCM Devendra Fadanvis as 'Sister's Aapla Deva Bhau' to take credit for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Furthermore, CM also purposely kept the name of the scheme Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin while implementing the scheme in the budget.

However, Supriya Sule has also taken digs at the Mahayuti government, Supriya Sule was speaking at Tasgaon Sangli, She said. "If a brother doesn't give anything to his sister, She still loves her brother but it is unfortunate that the government is trying to take credit for ladki bahin and fighting with each other. The relationship between brother and sister is pure but the government is doing politics of this pure relationship."

She further said that one year before the name of the party and symbol was snatched and given to Ajit Pawar. Thereafter, her party leaders were not confident that they would get a new party symbol and name to contest the election but God had given 'turah' as a symbol and that symbol reached every village of the state. "I could win the Baramati Loksabha election because people had taken the entire election in their hand. I express gratitude for that. Now, people are asking us, why we are still fighting for a clock symbol in the court? when we have got a new symbol. I told them our fight is for principle."

She criticised the union government saying this country is not running on the hidden power but the power of the constitution. Therefore, 31 MPs have defeated the dictatorship.

