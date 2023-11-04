Maratha Reservation: Govt Emissary Gives GR To Jarange Patil To Inform Him About Expansion Of Justice Shinde Committee's Scope From Marathwada To All Districts

Manoj Jarange-Patil | Manoj Jarange-Patil/X

In a gesture that the state government is working quickly on the demands made by Maratha activist Majoj Jarange-Patil, government emissary on Saturday handed over the government resolution to expand the scope of the Justice Shinde Committee to him at the Sambhajinagar Hospital. Former MP Sambhaji Raje too met him as a gesture of solidarity and support.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a meeting with all district collectors and senior officers of the state government on Friday. He also held a meeting of all the MLAs from the MahaYuti at his official residence Varsha and then late in the evening, the government resolution was issued, which expanded the scope of the Justice Shinde committee from Marathwada to all the districts of Maharashtra. This means that the committee, which was earlier asked to devise methodology to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who have their names in Nizam records as Kunbis, will now do so with Marathas from across all the districts of Maharashtra.

The delegation comprising of EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre, housing minister Atul Sawe, MLA Narayan Kuche and CM's OSD Mangesh Chivate met Manoj Jarange-Patil at the Galaxy hospital where he is being treated for ailments after the 9-day long fast. Jarange-Patil expressed satisfaction about the GR.

"We are satisfied": Jarange Patil

"We are satisfied that the government is working on the demands raised by us on war footings. Expanding the scope will benefit more of the Maratha community members," Jarange-Patil said.

Minister Bhumre said that the government wants to present the Maratha community with a lasting solution of the issue at earliest and the GR is a step in that direction.

The GR says that the committee shall present its report to the government latest by December 24, 2023.

When minister Bhumre was asked about what is the last date given by the Maratha community, whether it is January 2 or December 24, Bhumre said that is not of much importance. "Both the dates have a difference of only 5-6 days and that the government is planning to give a lasting reservation for the Maratha community even before that. The goal is to give satisfactory solutions to the Maratha community and not much about by which date it is done. The process may even take 8-10 days more," the minister added.

Meanwhile, former MP SambhajiReje too met Jarange-Patil at the hospital to express his solidarity with the agitation. He too expressed satisfaction over the pace with which the government has started working on the issue.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)