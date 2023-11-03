Maharashtra: Govt To Give ₹32 Lakh As Compensation To 414 Farmers For Losses Incurred By Giving Lands For Jarange Patil’s Rally

File

Mumbai: As many as 414 farmers, who gave land for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's rally, will be given a compensation of ₹32 lakh by the state government.

Jarange-Patil had addressed a huge rally at his village Antarwali Sarate on October 14. Thousands of Maratha community members had attended the rally. In all 414 farmers had made available their farm land for the rally. Some of them had even cleared their farms of half- ready crops. As a gesture of the state government's resolve towards the Maratha reservation, the farmers will now be compensated for the losses they have incurred due to cutting down crops and levelling the ground. This was one of the conditions put forth by Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast, said a senior CMO official.

Most of the farmers who cleared their fields for the rally had sown Soybean and Cotton. They will be compensated as per the norms of compensation of loss of such crops, the officer said. He also added that some local farmers too have come forth to help these farmers with sowing for Rabi season. They are being provided with seeds for sowing by the other local farmers, the officer said and added that this gesture of other farmers is commendable.

