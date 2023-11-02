Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends 9-Day Fast; Gives January 2 Deadline To Maharashtra Govt

Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil addresses a press conference over the Maratha reservation issue, in Jalna on November 1, 2023. | ANI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his nine-day fast on Thursday evening. He also gave a January 2 deadline to the Maharashtra government to give reservation to the Maratha community. The move came after a government delegation visited Antarwali Sarati and appealed to Jarange-Patil to end his indefinite hunger strike.

"The government has time until January 2, and this extended deadline is the final one," said Jarange-Patil, who ended his fast by consuming a fruit juice. He also added that this was his final warning to the government.

Jarange-Patil's announcement was greeted with huge rounds of applause by the delegation, thousands of villagers, and media persons assembled in Antarvali-Sarati village and the tense atmosphere of the past 9 days suddenly melted into bonhomie and celebrations, while the state government heaved a massive sigh of relief.

Warns of bringing protest to Mumbai

The Maratha reservation activist warned the Maharashtra government that if did not take decision in the given time, he will lead a huge march in Mumbai. Jarange-Patil demanded "fool-proof reservation" and sought the government's assure in the matter. He also said that if all charges are to be dropped, the protesters are ready to grant the government more time.

Retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, MG Gaikwad and some officials met Jarange-Patil, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra.

(With IANS inputs)

