Maratha Reservation: BJP's Pravin Darekar Tells Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil To Not Make Political Remarks

The BJP on Wednesday advised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on hunger strike, to avoid political comments.

“Jarange-Patil should not make political comments over Maratha reservation,” BJP group leader in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said while reacting to the activist’s comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jarange-Patil slams Fadnavis

While condemning Fadnavis over his announcement that cases of attempted murder would be filed against violent mobs who torched houses and offices of people’s representatives under the pretext of Maratha protests, Jarange-Patil said, “What else has he done in his life? He has only targeted people. We don’t know who burnt the properties. They must have been your own people… The BJP is being finished in every state because of people like him who keep indulging in such idle talk.”

BJP's Darekar reacts

Reacting sharply to Jarange-Patil’s statement, Darekar asked him whether he supported the arson in the name of protests for reservation.

“The Maratha community has put forth a glaring example of how a mass agitation can be handled peacefully. Marches with millions of people were taken out without a single untoward incident. They set a great example before the world. Acts of arson in the name of reservation should not tarnish that image,” Darekar said.

“Fadnavis implemented the reservation [when he was chief minister]. He also protected it in court. However, the next government didn’t preserve it. Still Fadnavis is being targeted. The community knows his efforts in giving reservation,” he added.

Nitesh Rane, Prasad Lad support Fadnavis

BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Prasad Lad too made statements in favour of Fadnavis.

“By insulting Fadnavis, what is Jarange-Patil trying to gain? I request him to let us fight for the sake of the Maratha community and avoid taking it out against leaders,” Lad said.

Rane asked whether Jarange-Patil’s script was being written by someone else. “If this is true, then as the state government and Maratha community we will have to think about it.”