Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Suspended In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Liquor Sale Banned | PTI Photo

Due to the tense situation resulting from the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, the state home department has issued directives to suspend internet services in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, excluding Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, for 48 hours from November 1 to 3. The home department's letter, signed by the additional chief secretary (home), conveys this decision.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange began an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on October 25, and the agitation has garnered significant support across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As a precautionary measure, the government is taking several steps to maintain peace and order, as the agitators have become increasingly violent.

This suspension of internet services will impact several tehsils, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sillod, Soyegaon, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khuldabad, Paithan, Kannad, and Phulambri. The order will come into effect at 6am on November 1 and remain in force until 6am on November 3.

The order specifies the suspension of all mobile services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), dongle services, cable internet services, wireless internet services, fiber internet services, and broadband services.

It further emphasises that any individual found violating this order will be subject to legal action.

Additionally, the district collector, Astik Kumar Pandey, has issued an order to prohibit the sale of liquor in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. The district administration has stated that those who breach this order will face penalties.

