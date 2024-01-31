Maratha Quota Row: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Challenging Issuance Of Kunbi Certificates To Marathas

Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: Within five days of the Maharashtra government agreeing to Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand to grant Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community in the state, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the decision.

The PIL filed on Tuesday by one Mangesh Sasane, claiming to be the Chairman of 'OBC Welfare Foundation', states that the government’s decision of granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community would “eat into” the reservation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The plea challenges the five government resolutions (GR) issued from 2004 permitting the Marathas to seek Kunbi certificates.

Earlier the process of granting Kunbi certificate to Marathas was difficult but with every agitation the process was made easier. This was just to felicitate the Marathas, claimed advocate Ashish Mishra, who is appearing for Sasane.

Plea Contends SC's Decision Over Granting Marathas Reservation

In 2021, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Maharashtra government's decision of granting Marathas reservation as unconstitutional, the plea contends.

The government by permitting the Maratha community to get Kunbi certificates and enjoy reservation benefits is nothing but giving them a backdoor entry, Mishra alleged.

As per the high court’s official website, the PIL is likely to come up for hearing on February 6.

The government came up with the draft notification on January 27 agreeing to the demands of the Maratha community following a threat by activist Jarange-Patil to protest at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

On January 20, Jarange-Patil began a march to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarathi, demanding issuance of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas that would entitle them to benefits under the quota earmarked for the OBCs. These would be applicable for reservations in government jobs and education.

CM Shinde Hands Over Draft Notification To Jarange-Patil

When he reached Vashi in Navi Mumbai, chief minister Eknath Shinde met him on January 27 and handed him a copy of the draft notification, promising to fulfill his demands in writing.

The activist then ended his march to Mumbai.

The government has invited suggestions and objections to the notification until February 16.