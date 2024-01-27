 Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi; Watch

Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi; Watch

CM Eknath Shinde visited the Maratha leader after he agreed to call off his protest after the government's move of accepting to all his demands.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi |

In a historic moment for the Maratha community, Manoj Jarange-Patil broke his ongoing fast on Saturday morning after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and offered him juice at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. CM Shinde visited the Maratha leader after he agreed to call off his protest after the government's move of accepting to all his demands.

CM Shinde along with other ministers like Girish Mahajan, Mangalprabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar met Jarange-Patil and handed over the GR which read that OBC certificates will be provided to all the people belonging to the Maratha community who were registered under the Kunbi community. CM Shinde and Manoj Jarange-Patil also together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In...

Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In...

VIDEO: Leopard Enters Police Station, Hunts Down Dog & Leaves With It In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

VIDEO: Leopard Enters Police Station, Hunts Down Dog & Leaves With It In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Maratha Quota Row: 'Protest Is Now Over, Our Request Has Been Accepted,' Says Manoj Jarange-Patil...

Maratha Quota Row: 'Protest Is Now Over, Our Request Has Been Accepted,' Says Manoj Jarange-Patil...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Chief Sanjay Katkar Joins Students For A Meal, Ensures Quality Check Under...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Chief Sanjay Katkar Joins Students For A Meal, Ensures Quality Check Under...

'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Chilling Details Of Sexual Assault Committed By...

'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Chilling Details Of Sexual Assault Committed By...