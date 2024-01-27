Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi; Watch

Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange-Patil Breaks Fast; Calls Off Protest After Meeting CM Shinde In Vashi |

In a historic moment for the Maratha community, Manoj Jarange-Patil broke his ongoing fast on Saturday morning after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and offered him juice at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. CM Shinde visited the Maratha leader after he agreed to call off his protest after the government's move of accepting to all his demands.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Amid a huge crowd of supporters, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends his fast in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, after the state government accepted all demands. pic.twitter.com/NBuMRawZDb — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

CM Shinde along with other ministers like Girish Mahajan, Mangalprabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar met Jarange-Patil and handed over the GR which read that OBC certificates will be provided to all the people belonging to the Maratha community who were registered under the Kunbi community. CM Shinde and Manoj Jarange-Patil also together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai



Patil is ending his fast today after the state government accepted the demands. pic.twitter.com/CxI3FPez0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

