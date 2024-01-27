Maratha Quota Row: 'Protest Is Now Over, Our Request Has Been Accepted,' Says Manoj Jarange-Patil After Maharashtra Govt Agrees To His Demands

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

Mumbai: In a major triumph for the Maratha community, the state government has acceded to all the demands put forth by Manoj Jarange Patil. This significant development comes in the wee hours of Saturday amidst the broader Maratha reservation movement, marking a substantial victory for their cause. Stating that the Maharashtra government has "accepted our request," Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who started his hunger strike on Friday said, the protest is over now.

Manoj Jarange Patil finally succeeded in getting all his demands accepted by the state government. The announcement, made during a press conference held at 2 AM on Saturday, signifies a crucial milestone in the ongoing Maratha reservation struggle. As a result, the government has issued orders and directives in line with the stipulations presented by Patil.

CM Shinde To Meet Jarange-Patil In Vashi

Following the acceptance of the demands, Manoj Jarange Patil held a press conference at 2 AM, shedding light on the developments. He confirmed that all claims presented to the government have been recognised, and corresponding orders have been issued. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is said to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi to address the victory rally with Manoj-Jarange Patil.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister tomorrow (Saturday)," Patil said while addressing a press conference.

Referring to the demand of giving a Kunbi certificate to all 54 lakh people whose proof of being Kunabi has been found till now, Patil said that they will be given the certificates soon. "54 lakh entries were found for our fight. They will be given the certificate soon," he said. Earlier on Friday, Patil warned the state government to issue a Government Resolution regarding the Maratha quota, adding that if their demands were not met then protestors would march towards Mumbai on Saturday morning.

He also urged the Maharashtra Government to withdraw all the cases registered by the police regarding the demand for Maratha reservation in the state. CM Shinde then asked to withdraw the cases against Marathi morcha workers in the state.

Government's Compliance with Jarange Patil's Requests

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the ordinance that was passed has the solution to all the problems, thus there is no need to continue the protests.

"A movement which was going on in Maharashtra for Maratha reservation under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil has reached a solution today. The ordinance that was passed today has the solution to all the problems. Manoj Jarange Patil has announced that since the solution has been received, there is no need to continue the protests. CM Eknath Shinde will end Manoj Jarange Patil's fast with juice. The movement has reached a solution," Lodha said on Friday.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Maratha reservation activists celebrate after Manoj Jarange Patil announces to end the protests today as the government has accepted their demands pic.twitter.com/V1KxosEHRm — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

As the Maratha movement achieves this significant victory, the atmosphere within the Maratha community has transformed positively. The government's compliance with Manoj Jarange Patil's requests has marked a turning point in the ongoing struggle. In the coming days, the focus will shift towards the implementation of the accepted demands and the overall impact on the Maratha society, signifying a momentous phase in their quest for justice and reservation rights.

On May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation.