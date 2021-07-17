'Many people are trying to mislead': NCP's Nawab Malik denies reports of meeting between Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra oppn leaders

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Saturday refuted reports of Maharashtra opposition leaders meeting party chief Sharad Pawar in the background of his meetings with PM Modi and Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh. Today, Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held an hour discussion over the amendments in Banking Regulation Act.

Nawab Malik alleged that many people are trying to mislead. "It's being said that Maharashtra opposition leaders met Sharad Pawar and it's false that there has been a meeting between Pawar sahab and Maharashtra oppn leaders in Delhi," he added.

Two days ahead of monsoon session, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The meeting took pace amid reports over fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra. However, the NCP chief held a detailed discussion over the amendments in Banking Regulation Act and a slew of problems faced by the co-operative sector especially due to demonetization and Covid-19 induced lockdown. Additionally, Sharad Pawar also submitted a detailed letter on the issue. Nothing related to Maharashtra politics was discussed during the meeting.