'Many people are trying to mislead': NCP's Nawab Malik denies reports of meeting between Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra oppn leaders

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Saturday refuted reports of Maharashtra opposition leaders meeting party chief Sharad Pawar in the background of his meetings with PM Modi and Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh. Today, Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held an hour discussion over the amendments in Banking Regulation Act.
Nawab Malik alleged that many people are trying to mislead. "It's being said that Maharashtra opposition leaders met Sharad Pawar and it's false that there has been a meeting between Pawar sahab and Maharashtra oppn leaders in Delhi," he added.
Two days ahead of monsoon session, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The meeting took pace amid reports over fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra. However, the NCP chief held a detailed discussion over the amendments in Banking Regulation Act and a slew of problems faced by the co-operative sector especially due to demonetization and Covid-19 induced lockdown. Additionally, Sharad Pawar also submitted a detailed letter on the issue. Nothing related to Maharashtra politics was discussed during the meeting.
On July 13, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he has always been against the Congress and the NCP politically. The Congress party and Sharad Pawar's NCP are part of the MVA and allies of Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Due to the rifts between the allies in Mahashtra, there were speculations raised ahead of the NCP chief and PM Modi's meeting.
"Politically, I have been against Congress and the NCP, but this does not mean that I will call their good work in the government wrong. Neither I nor Balasaheb Thackeray thought this," Uddhav Thackeray said.
Further, it has been observed that Sena has been seen warming up to the BJP - its former alliance partner. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the BJP and Sena are "not enemies", the two parties only have a difference of opinions.