Manora MLA Hostel: Construction Of Rs 1,266 Cr Opulant Building Begins At Mumbai's Nariman point

Manora MLA Hostel - Front Elevation | FPJ Photo

Construction of Rs 1,266 crore worth of twin towers having 40 and 28 floors and a total of 368 flats of 1,000 sq ft each for the members of state legislature finally began on Thursday. The construction started after a delay of four years and a cost escalation of over Rs 400 crore.

One of the major highlights of the new MLA hostel in Mumbai is its state-of-the-art facilities. The buildings will feature a podium parking lot capable of accommodating 809 vehicles at a time, alleviating parking concerns for the legislators. On each floor, members will have access to well-equipped kitchens, multi-purpose halls, and auditoriums, offering ample space for meetings and gatherings, the statement said.

Hostel to feature host of amenities

Additionally, the Manora MLA hostel will house guest rooms, gymnasiums, a canteen, business center, library, cultural center, and even a small theater, catering to the diverse needs and interests of the legislators. The incorporation of such amenities aims to create an environment conducive to productive discussions and interactions among the lawmakers.

The hostel, with four towers and 303 flats, was first built between 1990 and 1994. However, the construction quality was so poor that one of the towers was declared unfit for human habitation and the decision was taken in 2018 to reconstruct the hostel.

Initially, it was decided to hand over the project to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and all the procedures too were completed accordingly and ground breaking too was done in 2019. However, the work couldn’t begin due to elections. After the elections the project was scrapped and it was decided that fresh bids would be called. However, the project was further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project revived after change of government

After the change of power last year the project was revived again and it was decided to entrust the L&T with the project. However, the dealy caused the coast escalation from Rs 853 crore to Rs 1266 crore.

On Thursday, the bhoomipujan was followed by unveiling of cornerstone, symbolizing the commencement of the construction phase. The entire project is expected to adhere to modern architectural standards, promising an aesthetically pleasing and functional space for the legislators. The project is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe of four years.

Box.

Ajit Pawar finally got the CM's chair!

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to skip the ground breaking ceremony of Manora MLA hostel on Thursday. Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who presided over the function, when realized that CM won’t be able to reach the venue in time, removed the sticker on the chair reserved for the CM beside him and offered it to DCM Ajit Pawar, whose seat was in the back row. The act of courtesy, though, gave air to speculations of leadership change. Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve said, “The Speaker has all the decisions in his hands. He is capable of doing anything.”

Narvekar, however, said that this shouldn’t be given much importance. “CM was unable to attend the project due to some personal reasons,” he said.

Ajit Pawar finally got the CM's chair

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to skip the ceremony of Manora MLA hostel on Thursday. Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who presided over the function, when realised that CM won’t be able to reach the venue in time, removed the sticker on the chair reserved for the CM beside him and offered it to DCM Ajit Pawar, whose seat was in the back row. The act of courtesy, though, gave air to speculations of leadership change. Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve said, “The Speaker has all the decisions in his hands. He is capable of doing anything.”

Narvekar, however, said that this shouldn’t be given much importance. “CM was unable to attend the project due to some personal reasons,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)