Maharashtra: Revenue Minister Assures Positive Decision On Converting Government-Allocated Land For Housing Societies Into Freehold

Maharashtra Revenue Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has assured the state assembly on Wednesday that within one month he will take a positive decision regarding the demand to convert government-allocated land for cooperative housing societies into freehold at a five percent premium. This decision is expected to facilitate the redevelopment of numerous dilapidated buildings on government land.

