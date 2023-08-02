 Maharashtra: Revenue Minister Assures Positive Decision On Converting Government-Allocated Land For Housing Societies Into Freehold
This decision is expected to facilitate the redevelopment of numerous dilapidated buildings on government land.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | Twitter

Maharashtra Revenue Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has assured the state assembly on Wednesday that within one month he will take a positive decision regarding the demand to convert government-allocated land for cooperative housing societies into freehold at a five percent premium. This decision is expected to facilitate the redevelopment of numerous dilapidated buildings on government land.

