Major relief for real estate sector: BMC takes TDR process online

In a big relief for the realty sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and the economic slowdown, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to move online the process of transfer of development rights (TDR) generation and utilisation.
“BMC is set to embark on an ambitious computerization initiative in order to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness, improve financial health, enhance responsiveness to citizen’s needs and result in transparency. The Development Plan Department has already implemented AutoDCR to ease the operation of issuing building permits. On the same lines now online software for processing Development Right Certificates (DRC) and its utilization has been made online,” said Chief Engineer CP Chithore in the order issued on Thursday.
TDR utilisation and generation is being processed by the development plan department online and no physical file is being accepted. Architects will now submit their TDR Generation, Utilisation and Transfer application through AutoDCR online platform.
Builders Association of India’s Housing and RERA Committee Chairman Anand Gupta said it was one step ahead in ease of doing business. “It will also improve the ranking of ease-of-doing business in the construction sector. It will reduce the chances of corruption. It will be easy for any developer to agree to hand over plots for public amenities, roads, gardens and it will also increase the liquidity as he will be able to sell TDR online,” he noted.
According to the BMC, the process of TDR generation involves getting remarks from various departments for title clearance certificate, remarks regarding compensation paid and remarks regarding floor space index/TDR used in layout. “It is proposed that the BMC’s inter-departmental correspondence/remarks for TDR generation will be done through an online platform only. The consoles for the legal department and for all 24 wards have been created in AutoDCR platform. Credentials for respective departments have been emailed on the BMC email ID for those concerned,” said Chithore. The BMC has already uploaded manuals on http://autodcr.mcgm.gov.in
