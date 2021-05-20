Major relief for real estate sector: BMC takes TDR process online

In a big relief for the realty sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and the economic slowdown, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to move online the process of transfer of development rights (TDR) generation and utilisation.

“BMC is set to embark on an ambitious computerization initiative in order to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness, improve financial health, enhance responsiveness to citizen’s needs and result in transparency. The Development Plan Department has already implemented AutoDCR to ease the operation of issuing building permits. On the same lines now online software for processing Development Right Certificates (DRC) and its utilization has been made online,” said Chief Engineer CP Chithore in the order issued on Thursday.

TDR utilisation and generation is being processed by the development plan department online and no physical file is being accepted. Architects will now submit their TDR Generation, Utilisation and Transfer application through AutoDCR online platform.