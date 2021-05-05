Four years on, RERA registers 63,583 projects, disposes of 65,539 complaints

Four years after the implementation of RERA, as many as 65,539 cases have been disposed of by the respective state authorities as of 24 April 2021, according to data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Out of this, nearly 40% cases (approx. 26,510 complaints) were resolved in Uttar Pradesh alone, followed by Haryana with 13,269 cases and Maharashtra with 9,265 cases. The three states cumulatively accounted for nearly 75% of the total disposed cases under RERA in the country.

Project and real estate agent registrations under RERA have also been growing steadily. As of 24 April 2021, nearly 63,583 projects and 50,256 real estate agents have been registered under RERA across the country. Back in the corresponding period in 2019, about 40,155 projects and 29,208 real estate agents were registered. This amounts to an increase of 58% and 72% respectively over the last two years.

ANAROCK Property Consultants MD Anuj Puri says, “One of RERA’s primary purposes is to address real estate consumers' grievances. As such, the fact that the RERA authorities of various states and UTs have resolved over 65,539 consumer complaints in the last four years is noteworthy.”

“Uttar Pradesh has resolved the highest number of cases, which is again notable considering how severely Noida and Greater Noida in UP had been impacted by shady dealings of unscrupulous players.”

Maharashtra remains the frontrunner for project registrations - of all projects registered under RERA to date across 34 states/UTs, Maharashtra accounts for a 45% share. Gujarat comes next with a 13% share, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka with about 6% share each, and Uttar Pradesh with a 5% share.

Progress of RERA across India