COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC receives 1 lakh vaccine doses, says it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years

Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves on the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.

Earlier, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre was also set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday.

The BMC has set up over 135 vaccination centers across Mumbai since the inoculation drive began on January 16 this year. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 24,86,827 vaccine doses had been administered in the city, according to the civic body.

The BMC informed in a release that it was expecting to receive one lakh vaccine doses by late Tuesday night, so vaccination of those above 45 will take place between 12 noon to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Registration will be mandatory for those taking the first dose, while those taking the second dose can walk in without registration, the civic body said.

Those in the 18 to 44 age group will be administered vaccine doses only at five existing centers between 9 am to 5 pm.

