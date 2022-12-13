Major IPS reshuffle in Maharashtra: Sadanand Date is new ADG of ATS, Vishwas Nangre-Patil posted as ADG of ACB; check the full list here | Facebook

Ahead of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the state government in a major reshuffle On Tuesday transferred 30 senior IPS officers. The Mumbai joint police commissioner (law and order) Mr Vishwas Nagre-Patil, who has been promoted as the additional director general of police and appointed in the state anti corruption bureau (ACB). The post was vacant following the transfer of the incumbent Mr Vinay Kumar Chaube who has been posted as the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner.

The Mira Bhayander Police Commissioner Mr Sadanand Date has been posted as the additional director general of police to head the anti terrorist squad. The state special police inspector general (law and order) Mr Milind Bharambe has been appointed as the NAVI Mumbai police commissioner after promotion to the rank of additional director general of police.

The Mumbai joint police commissioner (traffic) Mr Raj Vardhan has been promoted as the additional director general of police and joint managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

The Pune police commissioner Mr Amitabh Gupta has been appointed as state additional director general of police (law and order) while Mr Niket Kaushik, who was waiting for the posting, has been posted as the additional director director general of police state anti corruption bureau. The post was vacant after the transfer of Mr Prabhat Kumar.

The state additional director general of police (crime investigation department) Mr Ritesh Kumar has been posted as the Pune police commissioner, the state additional director general of police (cyber crimes) Mr Madhukar Pandey Mira Bhayander police commissioner and additional director general of police and chief security officer, MHADA Mr Prashant Burde as the additional director general of police (crime investigation).

Mr Shirish Jain, who was waiting for post, has been posted as joint commissioner, state intelligence department while the Konkan range special police inspector general Mr Sanjay Mohite has been appointed as the special inspector general (law and order) in the state director general of police’ office.

The government has pointed Nagpur city additional police commissioner Mr Navinchandra Reddi as the Amravati police commissioner, the Amravati police commissioner Ms Arti Sinh as the additional police commissioner (armed police), Mumbai, the Pune additional commissioner Mr Namdev Chavan as the deputy inspector general (crime investigation department, Pune).

Further, the government has posted Nanded deputy inspector general of police Mr Nisar Tamboli as the additional police commissioner (traffic), Mumbai), the Mumbai additional police commissioner (central regional) Mr Dnyaneshwar Chavan as additional police commissioner (crime) Mumbai and the deputy inspector general of police (crime investment department, Pune) mr Rajan Kumar Sharma as the additional police commissioner, special branch, Mumbai.