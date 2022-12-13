Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of 'Swachh Survekshan 2023'competition winners

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) awarded prizes to the competition winners as part of the planning for the Cleanliness Survey 2023. The civic chief Rajesh Narevkar, extended his gratitude to all participants and winners.

In order to involve common citizens in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' NMMC has been organising various competitions under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Narvekar.

Competitions like mural painting, painting, street drama, jingle, and short films based on topics such as (1) My City – My participation, (2) Plastic-free Navi Mumbai and (3) 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) were held.

A total of 9,515 children participated in the painting competition. While 69 students and painters took part in the mural painting competition. About 40 persons took part in the jingle writing competition, and a total of 34 street play groups competed in the street theatre category.