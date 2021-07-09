Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Friday appointed Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Secretary VB Patil, IAS (MH-2000) as Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division.

Vijay Waghmare, IAS (2004) Joint Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will be the new Secretary of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Vimala R, IAS (2009) has been posted as Nagpur Collector.

Laxminarayan Mishra, IAS (2012) Collector, Ratnagiri, has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, Pune.

Dr Rajendra Bharud, IAS (2013), Nandurbar District Collector, has been posted as Commissioner, Tribal Research and Training Institute, Pune. Bharud came into limelight as he predicted the oxygen shortage and ramped up the capacity and storage during the second Covid-19 wave. Jalaj Sharma, IAS (2014), Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Dhule District Collector. Manisha Khatri, IAS (2014) Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur has been posted as Nandurbar District Collector.