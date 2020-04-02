'Main Bhi Mumbai Police': Mumbai Police launches new initiative, urge people to join hands to fight coronavirus

On Thursday, Mumbai Police launched an initiative called 'Main Bhi Mumbai Police'. As a part of the initiative, Mumbai Police has urged people to join hands with them to fight coronavirus.
Mumbai police posted a video in which few people can be heard saying they won't allow their family members to step out of the house in order to save them from getting infected with coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "If you’re with us in the fight, joining in by doing simple things from home, you can proudly say - Main Bhi Mumbai Police."
Earlier on March 26, amid lockdown the Mumbai Police personnel stepped up relief efforts and distributed meals amongst the homeless. In a bid to provide meals, the Mumbai Police in a collaborative effort partnered up with former DG of Maharashtra Police, D Sivanandan's foundation, ‘Roti Bank’, and served over 1000 meals to the homeless.
The number COVID-19 positive cases rose to 338 in Maharashtra, the death toll increased from 16 to 17. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,965. The confirmed cases in the country has risen by 328 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active coronavirus cases is 1,764. So far, the pandemic has claimed 50 lives in the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
