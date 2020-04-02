'Main Bhi Mumbai Police': Mumbai Police launches new initiative, urge people to join hands to fight coronavirus

On Thursday, Mumbai Police launched an initiative called 'Main Bhi Mumbai Police'. As a part of the initiative, Mumbai Police has urged people to join hands with them to fight coronavirus.

Mumbai police posted a video in which few people can be heard saying they won't allow their family members to step out of the house in order to save them from getting infected with coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "If you’re with us in the fight, joining in by doing simple things from home, you can proudly say - Main Bhi Mumbai Police."