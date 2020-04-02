Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai Police constable donates Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister's coronavirus relief fund

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 28 had appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A special bank account has been set up for this purpose. Donations can be sent to the account "Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19" at the State Bank of India's main branch in Fort area. The donations would get income tax waiver under Section 80(g).

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 338. The Covid-19 death toll increased from 16 to 17. The number of positive cases shot up from 335 to 338, with two more cases in Pune and one in Buldhana. The state has so far notched 17 Covid-19 deaths, comprising patients from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Buldhana.

(Inputs from Agencies)