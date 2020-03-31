Please do not send April Fool's jokes tomorrow: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urges citizens amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid this period, it is hard to determine the fake news from the real ones, given the number of WhatsApp forwards that have done the rounds across the world. Most of these forwards that cliam that they have a cure for coronavrius have turned out to be fake, as scientists still struggle to find a vaccine to treat COVID-19, the name given for the novel coronavirus strain.

Currently, India has reported over 1,200 cases of coronavirus in the country. On March 30, the national capital was in the news after it was reported that a gathering of nearly 2,000 people in a Nizamuddin mosque had spread to various parts of the country, with some foreign nationals even attending the event. The Telangana government has revealed that six people who participated in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and had tested positive for coronavirus have died. Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the congregation of Tablighe-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1 to 15.