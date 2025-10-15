 Mahim Dargah Warns Devotees Against Fraudsters Posing As Shrine Officials
Mahim Dargah Warns Devotees Against Fraudsters Posing As Shrine Officials

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
A close up of the beautifully illuminated Mahim Dargah | ANI

The Mahim Dargah has issued a notice, warning devotees against miscreants posing as the shrine's office-holders for illegal activities.

The Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust, which manages the shrine, cautioned devotees from accepting or entertaining any request or representation to give any donations or gifts, claiming to be officials of the dargah. The trust said that it will not be responsible for any transaction made with unauthorised individuals. 

Failure to comply will constrain us to initiate legal action, which may be in the form of criminal complaints/proceedings against such persons, the trust's managing trustee, Suhail Khandwani, and two other trustees,  said in its notice, further asking members of the general public to report such miscreants to the management of Mahim Dargah. 

