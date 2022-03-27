Maharshtra: Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse in Aurangabad

In the wake of the fuel price rise and problems in maintaining a motorcycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, a man working as a lab assistant at a pharmacy college here in Maharashtra commutes on a horse to his workplace everyday.

The diesel price in Aurangabad is just a few paise short of Rs 100 per litre, while the petrol rate has crossed Rs 115 per litre.

The petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

The rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

To tide over the situation, Shaikh Yusuf has put away his motorcycle and goes to his workplace, located 15 km from his home, riding a horse. He started the practice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown earlier.

"Following the lockdown, garages were shut for a long time and the service and maintenance of motorcycle was a problem, even the fuel prices have been going up. So, I decided to put away my vehicle and bought a Kathiawadi horse," Yusuf told reporters here.

The man said he now travels about 30 km everyday (to and from work) on the horse, and even goes to buy groceries and family functions riding on the animal's back.

"Travelling on a horse is certainly cheaper than moving around on a motorcycle. Also, while commuting on the bike, we sometimes just roam around as it only requires a kick to start it. But, while using the horse for commuting, we think of its health and our health condition too," he said.

"Sometimes, children travelling in expensive cars wave at me when I am out on my horse, and I feel happy," Yusuf said.

He also said the growing prices of various commodities can be controlled only when the fuel prices come down.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:57 PM IST