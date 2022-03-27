‘This was entirely predictable’: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams govt over fuel price hike

As fuel prices rose for the fifth time in six days, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government and said that this was "entirely predictable".

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor said: "This was entirely predictable! Tax-gouging and price manipulation have been the hallmarks of this government’s contempt for the common citizen."

The Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP after petrol and diesel prices were increased, saying this "shameless fleecing" of the public must stop.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government over the rising prices of fuel, saying "King prepares for palace, while subjects reel under inflation."

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80." "Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L," he said.

"BJP continues - celebratory oath-taking, public suffers from inflation every day?" Surjewala said.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday, for the fifth time in a week, leading to an increase of Rs 3.70 and Rs 3.75 per litre respectively since Tuesday.

This is the fifth increase in fuel prices since ending a four-and-half-month pause on March 22. On all four occasions, fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3.70 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.75 in six days.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:31 PM IST