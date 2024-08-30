 'Maharashtra’s Police Are Being Insulted Under Mahayuti Government’: Says Vijay Wadettiwar
Wadettiwar also pointed out how the sitting BJP MP Nitish Rane and his son Nilesh Rane insulted the police in Malvan.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar Updated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar | ANI Photo

Vijay Wadettiwar, Opposition party leader in the State Assembly, criticised BJP leaders for their connections with local goons and for insulting the state police.

Wadettiwar specifically criticised Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, for receiving a felicitation from Gaja Marne, a local goon from the Kothrud area of Pune, during the Dahi Handi festival.

“Marne gave a warm welcome to Minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet during the Dahi Handi festival. Both Marne and Patil are from the Kothrud area. Public representatives are meant for the common people, and it is their duty to protect them from such goons.",alleged Wadettiwar.

"However, to get re-elected in the upcoming election, Mahayuti leaders need help from goons. Therefore, they are receiving felicitations from goons and providing shelter to them," he continued.

He also pointed out how the sitting BJP MP and his son insulted the police in Malvan. “Now people are asking how Narayan Rane and his son Nilesh dare to insult the police. From where do they get such courage? People should not expect protection from this government; it is time to give this government a send-off," he said.

Moreover, a video clip had gone viral showing a police constable washing the SUV of Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who is from the Buldhana district. Wadettiwar criticized the incident: “Look at the arrogance of the Shiv Sena MLA. They are using the police as their personal servants. The people of Maharashtra have respect for the police, but every day the police are being insulted under the Mahayuti government. Nilesh Rane and Sanjay Gaikwad have both insulted the police. Why are the police tolerating such insults?” asked Wadettiwar.

