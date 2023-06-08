Mumbai: Nilesh Rane's Tweet On Pawar As Auranzeb Reborn Evokes NCP Ire

Nilesh Rane | FPJ

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has warned of 'Jail Bharo' agitation to protest against BJP leader Nilesh Rane's tweet that allegedly had derogatory remarks against the NCP party supremo.

"We are giving 24 hours for Rane to delete the tweet. If that is not done, our party workers will resort to Jail Bharo agitation at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar police station under the leadership of Mumbai regional working president Narendra Rane and Rakhi Jadhav, starting 11 am on Friday," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said here on Thursday.

Rane must delete tweet

निवडणूक जवळ आली की पवार साहेब मुस्लिम समाजासाठी चिंताग्रस्त होतात,



कधी कधी वाटतं औरंगजेबचा पुनर्जन्म म्हणजेच शरद पवार. pic.twitter.com/1Rot33Ldct — Nilesh N Rane (@meNeeleshNRane) June 7, 2023

Tapase also asked whether the BJP approves the tweet and asked the BJP to clarify its stand on it. He also said that the BJP should apologize to Maharashtra and the NCP if it doesn't agree with the tweet.

Rane tweet said, "As Elections near Pawar saheb gets worried for the Muslims. Sometimes you feel Aurangzeb was reborn as Pawar."

"The tweet is very painful for all NCP workers. When the Prime Minister publicly praises him as his guru, how can someone compare Pawar Saheb with Aurangzeb?" Tapase asked, referring to Nilesh Rane's tweet about NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Tapase also said that this was deliberate attempt by the BJP to divide society on communal lines and provoke NCP workers at the same time.