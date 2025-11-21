Jain Diksha Event In Mumbai On November 23 Sees Participation From India & Abroad

File photo of Acharya Yogtilaksuriji |

Mumbai: In a mass diksha or initiation ceremony on Sunday in Mumbai, 59 Jain mumukshu will renounce the material world and embrace a life of asceticism and public service. Mumukshu is a Sanskrit word that describes a person seeking liberation, truth, and knowledge.

There are 18 males and 41 females from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and America among the people who will take diksha, ranging in age from a seven-year-old girl to a 70-year-old, including 15 graduates. The would-be initiatives said the discourses and spiritual guidance of spiritual guru, Acharya Yogtilaksuriji, inspired them to join the religious fold.

A pandal measuring 14,000 square feet is being prepared for the event at Panchsheel Plaza on N S Patkar Marg (Hughes Road). According to the organisers, more than 3,000 people are expected to attend the event on November 23. A philanthropist, Babulal Mishrimal Bhansali, is organising the function. Acharyas Somsundarsuriji and Shreyansprabhasuriji will bless the initiates along with Yogtilaksuriji.

Bhansali stated that Acharya Yogtilaksuriji holds an extremely distinguished position in the Jain community. He is the only Jain Acharya to have given more than 350 initiations in the last 10 years. Currently, he has more than 100 disciples, considered a unique achievement in Jainism. The organisers stated that the mass initiation, to be held in the presence of mumukshu from all over the world, thousands of devotees, and respected Jain acharyas, will be a special moment for the Jain community, evoking their pride, devotion, and spiritual enlightenment. November 23 will become a symbol of renunciation, restraint, and the journey towards the path of salvation, even in modern times, securing its place in history, the organisers added.

