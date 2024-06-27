'Maharashtra's Economy To Grow By 7.6% In 2023-24': Deputy CM Ajit Pawar In State Economic Survey

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow by 7.6 % in 2023-24 as per the second advance estimate presented by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also holding the finance portfolio, on Thursday; the first day of the monsoon session of the legislature. He was presenting the state economic survey for 2023-24.

He said the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.6 % and the state's economy is also expected to grow by 7.6 %. Agriculture and allied activities’ sector is expected to grow by 1.9 %, industrial sector by 7.6 % and services sector by 8.8 %.

As per the advance estimates, nominal (at current prices) Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is expected to be Rs 40,44,251 crore and real (at constant 2011-12 prices) GSDP is expected to be Rs 24,10,898 cr.

There are in all 262.82 lakh (61.53 lakh yellow, 178.75 lakh saffron and 22.51 lakh white) ration card holders in the State upto February, 2024

ePoint of Sale (ePoS) devices have been installed in 52,532 Fair Price Shops for distribution of grains. During 2023-24 about 1.47 crore families availed ration with Aadhaar based biometric authentication.

At the end of March, 2024 in all 1,904 Shiv Bhojan centres are functioning in the State. During 2023-24, in all 5.75 crore Shiv Bhojan thalis were distributed.

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, upto 31 st March, 2024 in all 3.41 crore bank accounts were opened in the State of which 55.0 per cent were from rural/semi-urban areas.

During 2022-23, area under horticulture crops is expected to be 22.40 lakh ha and production is expected to be 327.80 lakh MT

The State ranks second in India in organic farm production (27 per cent share) after Madhya Pradesh.

Since the inception of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana, upto March, 2024 benefit of Rs 20,497 cr was given to 32.27 lakh beneficiary farmers.

During 2022-23, exports from the State contributed 16 per cent in the total exports from India.

As of March, 2024, the State has the highest share (19 per cent) in startups recognised by GoI at all India level

Maharashtra has remained at the top position in FDI inflows in India

As per the ‘India Tourism Statistics - 2023’ report, the State had 1,113 lakh domestic tourist visits and 15.1 lakh foreign tourist visits during 2022 as against 435.7 lakh domestic tourist visits and 1.9 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2021.

The total electricity generated was 1,78,263 Million Units (MU) during 2022-23 (including electricity received from the central sector) and total consumption was 1,50,771 MU. Per capita ultimate consumption of electricity for the State is 1,197 units as against 916 units for all-India. about 3.25 lakh km.

Mumbai Metro Rail Project

Metro Line 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) - During 2023-24 average number of

passengers travelled per day is 4.6 lakh

Metro Line 2A (Dahisar-D.N. Nagar) - During 2023-24 average number of passengers

travelled per day is 1.17 lakh

Metro Line 7 (Andheri (E)-Dahisar (E)) - During 2023-24 average number of passengers travelled per day is 72,379