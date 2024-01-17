 Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos

Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also held discussions with senior delegates from South Africa, Oman and other countries during the the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed MoUs totalling ₹1.4 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s meetings with a number of business leaders, the state government said on Wednesday.

Shinde also held discussions with senior delegates from South Africa, Oman and other countries. He met senior representatives from Schneider Electric and Louis Dreyfus, among others.

MOUs signed with global giants likely to generate 1 lakh jobs

MOUs have been signed with global giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Greenko Energy Projects. These agreements are expected to generate more than one lakh jobs in vital sectors, the government said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Maharashtra State Skills University Signs MOU With 18 Colleges
article-image

Delegates from various countries called on the chief minister to discuss investment opportunities in the state. On Tuesday, the state signed MoUs worth ₹70,000 crore across industries. Among those was an investment worth ₹600 crore with Belgium-based multinational drink and brewing company AB InBev.

The chief minister also visited the India business hub of the Confederate of Indian Industries at Davos.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Launches Comprehensive Survey Of Stray & Pet Dogs To Address Rising Canine Population...

Mumbai: BMC Launches Comprehensive Survey Of Stray & Pet Dogs To Address Rising Canine Population...

Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos

Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple To Organise Shobha Yatra In Celebration Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir...

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple To Organise Shobha Yatra In Celebration Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir...

Bombay High Court Grants Relief To Ex-Landowners In Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project; Orders...

Bombay High Court Grants Relief To Ex-Landowners In Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project; Orders...

Mumbai: Imitation Jewellery Businessman Arrested For Cheating Investors Of ₹2 Crore

Mumbai: Imitation Jewellery Businessman Arrested For Cheating Investors Of ₹2 Crore