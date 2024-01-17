Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed MoUs totalling ₹1.4 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s meetings with a number of business leaders, the state government said on Wednesday.
Shinde also held discussions with senior delegates from South Africa, Oman and other countries. He met senior representatives from Schneider Electric and Louis Dreyfus, among others.
MOUs signed with global giants likely to generate 1 lakh jobs
MOUs have been signed with global giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Greenko Energy Projects. These agreements are expected to generate more than one lakh jobs in vital sectors, the government said.
Delegates from various countries called on the chief minister to discuss investment opportunities in the state. On Tuesday, the state signed MoUs worth ₹70,000 crore across industries. Among those was an investment worth ₹600 crore with Belgium-based multinational drink and brewing company AB InBev.
The chief minister also visited the India business hub of the Confederate of Indian Industries at Davos.