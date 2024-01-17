Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh Crore At World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed MoUs totalling ₹1.4 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s meetings with a number of business leaders, the state government said on Wednesday.

Shinde also held discussions with senior delegates from South Africa, Oman and other countries. He met senior representatives from Schneider Electric and Louis Dreyfus, among others.

#WATCH | Davos, Switzerland: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "...People are excited to invest in Maharashtra...Maharashtra is the favourite destination of industries. Our policy is very flexible and pro-industry. The people (in Maharashtra) are very positive and… pic.twitter.com/Y0gdKyJQMm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

MOUs signed with global giants likely to generate 1 lakh jobs

MOUs have been signed with global giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Greenko Energy Projects. These agreements are expected to generate more than one lakh jobs in vital sectors, the government said.

Read Also Mumbai News: Maharashtra State Skills University Signs MOU With 18 Colleges

Delegates from various countries called on the chief minister to discuss investment opportunities in the state. On Tuesday, the state signed MoUs worth ₹70,000 crore across industries. Among those was an investment worth ₹600 crore with Belgium-based multinational drink and brewing company AB InBev.

The chief minister also visited the India business hub of the Confederate of Indian Industries at Davos.