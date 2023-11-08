Mumbai News: Maharashtra State Skills University Signs MOU With 18 Colleges | ANI File Photo (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: 18 colleges in Mumbai have signed a tripartite MOU with Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) and Maharashtra State Innovation Society to develop “Startup and Pre-incubation Centers” in these colleges.

MSSU will conduct faculty development programs in these colleges and run a series of master classes for them in the next six months to build their acumen to develop and hone thinking skills in students and spot the ideators.

MSSU will also conduct thinking awareness programs at these locations and run challenges for them in partnership with Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

MOUs were signed in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Registrar Dr. Rajendra Talware, Professor of Practice Innovation Kaustav Mujumdar, and Head Skills Bhushan Lawande along with trustees, principals of prominent colleges like Dalmia, Chetana, Kirti Colleges, Bedekar Colleges, Durgadevi Saraf, MET, Khalsa, to name a few.

It’s also great to hear that KPMG, a top consulting organization, and Primus Partners have entered into an agreement with MSSU committing to take up MBA analytics students for one year full-time OJT to provide them work experience.

The University has also set up a unique model by setting up four centers of excellence in areas like project management, Fintech & international accounting, Markops with different partners. Blockchain is a part of aspirations skills, and MSSU partnered on this with the industry association.

SIMSY, a Dubai-based platform on incubation founded by Babson alumni Boston, joined hands with MSSU to provide desired learnings to startups in its ecosystem. It’s great to see that the festive season marked a new beginning for the newly established MSSU.

Vice Chancellor of MSSU, Dr Apoorva Palkar said, "Thinking skills and building entrepreneurial aspirations is needed and it is essential to develop faculty capability if we want to see this change. We are committed to build skills at academic institutions through setting up of startup and preincubation centres in multiple colleges."

