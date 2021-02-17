Mumbai: Degree colleges and universities outside Mumbai to reopen offline lectures, says MU

Following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) direction to defer reopening of offline lectures till February 22, the University of Mumbai (MU) has directed affiliated degree colleges and universities in districts outside Mumbai to reopen offline lectures. This decision has been taken after MU received permission letters with a final go-ahead from municipal corporations and collectors of Panvel, Raigad, Alibaug, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts.

Authorities of MU said affiliated degree colleges and universities in districts outside Mumbai and adjoining suburban areas can reopen offline lectures. A senior officer of MU said, "The local administrative authorities and municipal corporations of some areas outside Mumbai have given permission to reopen offline lectures in affiliated degree colleges and universities."

The officer said, "Degree colleges can reopen offline lectures by maintaining Covid-19 SOPs and following the 50 per cent attendance rule on a rotational basis. Local administrative authorities have given permission for resumption of offline lectures provided directions from the state government are strictly followed."

While, degree colleges and universities in Mumbai have been directed by the BMC to remain shut offline. The BMC stated, "The decision regarding reopening of offline lectures for colleges and universities will be taken after February 22, 2021. The decision will be taken after analysing the number of cases and spread of the Covid-19 infection."

The officer added, "We will wait till February 22 for further directions from the civic body regarding reopening of offline lectures and campuses in degree colleges and universities in Mumbai."