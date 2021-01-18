Admission process to commence at MU IDOL today

The students seeking admissions to the University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) can now apply as the admission process for various courses will be conducted starting from January 19 till January 30, 2021.

In this session, students will be able to take admission in five courses namely Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Commerce (MCom) and MA pedagogy.

Students, who pass the supplementary examination, will be admitted to the first year of BA or BCom programme, MU IDOL said in a notice released on Monday.

The MU IDOL stated, "In the year 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed admission in the July session as well as the January session. Over 900 students have secured admission in IDOL in January 2020 session. Also, 59,000 students were admitted in the July session of the academic year 2020-21."

Further, MU IDOL said this is a second opportunity for students who were unable to secure admissions in the July session. MU IDOL said, "This is a second opportunity for students who have passed the recent supplementary examination of Class 12 or the students who could not get admission in the July session due to some reason."

All admissions of MU IDOL are online where students need to access the university website https://old.mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning/. In the January session, semester system is being introduced in the first year of BA and B.Com as well as postgraduate (PG) first year of MA and MCom course. MCom course will have two group subjects available for students, Accounts and Management.