Maharashtra: 'Won't Let Anybody To Create Enmity Between Communities,' Says Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: While warning the government to control the senior minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday asserted that he won't let anyone to pitch communities against each other.

The Maratha activist also stated that the Maratha community had a quota since 1805, but was not made available to them for the last 70 years. “Now we won't sit quietly till we find out who deprived the Marathas of the quota of their rights for the past 70 years,” he said.

Furthering his war of words with Bhujbal, Jarange-Patil also said that it won't be tolerated if prospects of his community are being compromised.

Jarange addressed four rallies in Satara district including one at Karad on Saturday. He also met former MP Udayanraje Bhosale. The descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji has supported the Maratha quota agitation, he announced at a rally later.

Sambhaji Raje demands dismissal of Bhujbal

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati demanded the dismissal of Bhujbal from the post of minister.

“What Bhujbal did yesterday is a very serious matter. He tried to create bitterness and enmity between the Maratha and OBC communities. The two communities have lived peacefully in villages and cities of Maharashtra over the years. But Bhujbal crossed all boundaries; he crossed the Laxman Rekha and did everything to trigger violence between the two communities. He does not deserve to be in the state cabinet. He should be immediately sacked,” Sambhajiraje said in Pune.

