 Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Jarange-Patil Calls For Identifying and Confiscating Properties Of Those Who Replaced Marathas In Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Reservation Row: Activist Jarange-Patil Calls For Identifying and Confiscating Properties Of Those Who Replaced Marathas In Jobs

Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Jarange-Patil Calls For Identifying and Confiscating Properties Of Those Who Replaced Marathas In Jobs

Had Maratha community been given quota 70 years back, the community would have proved to be the best across the globe, Jarange-Patil said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Those who have got jobs in place of Marathas should be identified and their properties should be confiscated, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said on Thursday at Daund in Pune district while addressing a rally of Maratha community members.

Jarange-Patil, who received a grand welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk of Daund, said in the meeting afterwards that apart from a huge loss to the Maratha community, the lack of quota has led to a huge social development deficit.

Had Maratha community been given quota 70 years back, the community would have proved to be the best across the globe, Jarange-Patil said and added that the government should explain while the community was being denied the quota on the grounds of non availability of evidences, how come the records and entries of OBC caste names started coming forth after the community started a tough agitation?

While warning those who are opposing Maratha quota, Jarange-Patil said, "We are the kind of people who don't talk for two-years if the compound of a farm is broken by someone. Those opposing our agitation should keep this in mind."

"We won't have to pick a stone because for the opponents only our hands, that have been toiling in fields, are sufficient," Jarange-Patil added while stating that the cyclical faste agitation shall begin from December 1 and the government should beware of the December 24 deadline. "The community won't stop without taking the quota now," he added.

Read Also
Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil Vows Not To Retreat An Inch In Varvand Until Reservation Rights Of...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: After Diwali, Chhath Puja Set To Illuminate City

Mumbai News: After Diwali, Chhath Puja Set To Illuminate City

Mumbai Crime: Goon Held for Attacking Duo In Mira Road; His Accomplice Dies Under Mysterious...

Mumbai Crime: Goon Held for Attacking Duo In Mira Road; His Accomplice Dies Under Mysterious...

Mumbai Crime: Burglary Strikes In Andheri East; Gold, Foreign Currency & Watch Worth ₹2.49 Lakh...

Mumbai Crime: Burglary Strikes In Andheri East; Gold, Foreign Currency & Watch Worth ₹2.49 Lakh...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray Accuses EC Of Double Standards Over BJP Leaders'...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray Accuses EC Of Double Standards Over BJP Leaders'...

Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Jarange-Patil Calls For Identifying and Confiscating Properties Of...

Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Jarange-Patil Calls For Identifying and Confiscating Properties Of...