Maharashtra: Woman On ATS Radar For Remarrying Pakistani

Mumbai: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with central agencies is probing a matter connected to a 32-year-old married woman who recently returned to India after remarrying a Pakistani national. Notably, she also travelled to Dubai, Pakistan and Libya during her nine-month-long ‘absence’. The ATS has recorded the woman’s statement in the matter.

Notably, the investigation was launched after an anonymous email was recently received by the Central Industrial Security Force, Mumbai International Airport and Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The virtual communication tipped off that the mother of four married met the Pakistani national, whose family members work with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on social media. The nodal cyber cell is working to trace the IP address and identify the user behind the email.

The ensuing probe found that the woman is a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. A missing person's report for her was filed at the local CIDCO police station in December 2022 by her businessman husband. The ATS has recorded the man’s statement and discovered that the woman started to live with her parents in Malegaon after returning from her eyebrow-raising foreign travel on August 4.

ATS is verifying the woman's travel history

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an ATS official said that they are verifying her travel history. It's true that she was connected to a Pakistani national and fled to Dubai last year. Her husband in Sambhaji Nagar had received a marriage certificate in Urdu/Arabic languages on WhatsApp from an unknown number. Her picture with the Pakistani national was also attached. According to police sources, the woman married the Pakistani in Dubai and then travelled with him to Pakistan and Libya.

A senior ATS official said, “We have not yet reached any conclusions. Currently, the Sambhaji Nagar police are conducting their investigation while the cyber cell is verifying the details of the email. It is premature to determine if the suspected woman is involved in any anti-India activities.”

