Maharashtra: With night curfew imposed, devotees can visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple from 6 am to 9 pm

Moreover, the temple has decided to put a cap on number of devotees allowed in the temple per day. The administration has said that only 15,000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple.

The temple allowed devotees after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owing to surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of Maharashtra has announced night curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases.