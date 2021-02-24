Maharashtra: With night curfew imposed, devotees can visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple from 6 am to 9 pm

In the view of night curfew imposed by District Collector of Ahmednagar, the Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust has informed that the time schedule for visit of devotees at Shirdi Sai Baba temple has been changed.
Now, devotees can visit the temple from 6 am to 9 pm.
Moreover, the temple has decided to put a cap on number of devotees allowed in the temple per day. The administration has said that only 15,000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple.
The temple allowed devotees after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owing to surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of Maharashtra has announced night curfew to curb the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, the state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases.
There has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the Vidarbha region, especially in Amaravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts, forcing authorities to bring back fresh curbs to limit movement of people and some commercial activities.
While strict measures have been taken in the last couple of days to curb the COVID-19 spread, health officials have not ruled out further rise in cases in the coming days.