Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks report on large gathering near Pohradevi temple in Washim

Mumbai: Taking a serious note of reports of a large gathering near the Pohradevi Temple in Washim district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate action against those who flouted rules during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

An official statement here said Thackeray has sought a report from the Washim district collector and the superintendent of police (SP). Scores of supporters of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name is being linked by the opposition to the death of a woman, gathered near the temple as he emerged in public after several days and visited the shrine earlier in the day.

Rathod has denied the opposition charges. Thackeray, also the Shiv Sena president, stressed that COVID-19-related rules are same for all and asked the Washim district collector and the SP to submit a report regarding the convergence of people near the temple, the statement said.

He asked the district authorities to take prompt action against those who flouted norms related to COVID-19 prevention and mitigation, it said. Thackeray had on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state beginning Monday.